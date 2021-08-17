KX Conversation: Katie Nagel, a forester with the City of Mandan

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

It’s been a long, hot summer. So, what can we do to help our trees?

For our Aug. 17 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Katie Nagel, a forester with the City of Mandan who’s got those answers.

We discussed how to tell if trees are in distress, what trees grow best in these dry conditions and much more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories