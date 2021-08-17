KX Conversation: Katie Nagel, a forester with the City of Mandan

It’s been a long, hot summer. So, what can we do to help our trees?
For our Aug. 17 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Katie Nagel, a forester with the City of Mandan who’s got those answers.
We discussed how to tell if trees are in distress, what trees grow best in these dry conditions and much more.
