KX Conversation: Kevin Iverson discusses newly released Census data for ND

New Census numbers released Thursday show a lot of changes in the state.
For our Aug. 12 edition of KX Conversation, we invited Kevin Iverson, a Census Office Manager for North Dakota.
We discussed the biggest change for the state, the fastest-growing counties and much more.
