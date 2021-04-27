KX Conversation: KX Net virtual job fair

For our April 27 edition of KX Conversation, we’re talking jobs.
KX News is hosting a job fair through Wednesday. We’re connecting job seekers with employers through our job portal: kxnetjobs.com.
Scott Peterson with Hireclick joined us.
We discussed what makes this virtual job fair worth checking out, how it’s different than a job board and what he’s hearing from job seekers when it comes to the workforce.
You can also head to our Facebook page, KX Net Jobs.
