KX Conversation: KX Net virtual job fair

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

For our April 27 edition of KX Conversation, we’re talking jobs.

KX News is hosting a job fair through Wednesday. We’re connecting job seekers with employers through our job portal: kxnetjobs.com.

Scott Peterson with Hireclick joined us.

We discussed what makes this virtual job fair worth checking out, how it’s different than a job board and what he’s hearing from job seekers when it comes to the workforce.

You can also head to our Facebook page, KX Net Jobs.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News