KX Conversation: Lacey McNichols on First District Health Unit now vaccinating anyone 12+

North Dakota is now vaccinating children 12-17 for COVID-19.

Lacey McNichols, the immunization coordinator from First District Health Unit, joined us for our May 13 edition of KX Conversation.

The Pfizer vaccine is the vaccine now being administered to children 12 and over.

We asked McNichols if there’s any way to know expectations for FDHU on how many kids they could see coming in for the vaccination.

We also touched on what First District is recommending to parents who have questions about the vaccine and safety, and more.

For more information, click here.

