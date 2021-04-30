KX Conversation: Lauren Bjork on increase of motor vehicle fatalities in the state

North Dakota roads have seen increased fatalities to start 2021.

For our April 30 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Lauren Bjork, the Department of Transportation Safety Public Information Program Manager.

Motor vehicle fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than in 2019 and 2020 to start the year. So far, we’ve had 26 fatalities already.

We discussed what the rise could be attributed to, and more.

See More