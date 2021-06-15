KX Conversation: Lt. Pat Haug on catalytic converter thefts

KX News has been reporting for months about catalytic converter thefts in our area.

So for our June 15 edition of KX Conversation, we talked to Lt. Pat Haug with the Mandan Police Department.

We discussed how prevalent converter thefts are in our area and why, and local partnerships to help deter these thefts:

We also touched on if having converters tagged will make investigating thefts easier.

