KX Conversation: Lt. Pat Haug on catalytic converter thefts

KX News has been reporting for months about catalytic converter thefts in our area.
So for our June 15 edition of KX Conversation, we talked to Lt. Pat Haug with the Mandan Police Department.
We discussed how prevalent converter thefts are in our area and why, and local partnerships to help deter these thefts:
- Ward County Sheriff’s Department, local automotive shops teaming up to prevent catalytic converter thefts
- Catalytic converter thefts in Bismarck-Mandan area prompt deterrence efforts at local tire stores
We also touched on if having converters tagged will make investigating thefts easier.
