KX Conversation: Lydia Burr, director of Clinical Services at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The holiday season is upon us and that means many of us will be attending parties and events where there will likely be alcohol served.

In fact, one recent study said an average American will drink twice as much as normal between Thanksgiving and New Year.

For our Nov. 16 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Lydia Burr, the director of Clinical Services at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

We discussed what the holiday season means for people trying to avoid or cut back on alcohol consumption, how to enjoy the season without alcohol and more.