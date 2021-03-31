KX Conversation: Mark Hanson with Montana-Dakota Utilities on an ongoing project in Dickinson

For our March 31 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Mark Hanson — a spokesman for Montana-Dakota Utilities, which is about to undertake a big project in Dickinson.

So starting Thursday, MDU crews in Dickinson will begin work for the third year on a pipeline replacement project.

“This year we anticipate replacing about 39,000 feet of main pipeline and about 720 service lines. And this is just part of our annual replacement program where we’re going to evaluate and assess risk and other factors with pipelines within our system, and replace those that we feel rise to the top of that risk level. Not in any risk now, but we’re trying to be proactive and ensure that our system has its integrity and safety,” Hanson said.

And this isn’t a small job. We discussed long it will take to finish, and how many people will be affected.

He also noted that natural gas service is briefly cut off to customers during this process.

