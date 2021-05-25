KX Conversation: Mark Landis with the Burleigh County Veterans Service Office

We continue our KX Conversation on May 25 with Burleigh County Veterans Service Officer Mark Landis.

Out of the roughly 5,600 veterans in Burleigh County, about 5 percent live in poverty.

We asked Landis how that’s being address, and if he’s surprised by the number of veterans that either don’t know the kind of help they can receive.

We also touched on what sort of help is available for military spouses, and more.

