KX Conversation: Mark Schneider on storm recovery in Williston

The City of Williston received about 5 inches of rain during a severe storm late last week. That storm left flooded roads and basements behind.

Mark Schneider, the Development Services Director for the City, joined us for our June 17 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed how after a major storm like this, there tends to be concern about unlicensed contractors taking advantage of people. We also touched on free permits for those recovering from storm damage and more.

Schneider advises those with storm damage to contact their insurance company to see if repairs are covered. He adds that you should avoid putting money down with a roofing contractor that is unfamiliar to you, and that you should not sign any paperwork until you get your claims report from your insurance company.

