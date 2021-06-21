KX Conversation: Marty Egeland with Game and Fish on free boating course

If you’re new to boating on North Dakota waters, or you haven’t done so in a while, there’s a free course being offered by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

And while it can be helpful, it is required for a certain age group.

Marty Egeland, the Education Section Supervisor for Game and Fish, joined us for our June 21 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed the course and who’s required to take it. We also touched on another benefit of the course besides being certified, involving insurance.

