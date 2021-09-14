KX Conversation: Matt Schanandore talks Fort Lincoln’s upcoming Haunted Fort

It’s been called North Dakota’s legendary fear event, but they can’t do it without some spooky helpers.

For our Sept. 14 edition of KX Conversation, the Events Coordinator for Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, Matt Schanandore, joined us to discuss the opportunity for the scariest team in town.

Schanandore says the Haunted Fort in Mandan is in need of volunteers.

We also discussed details about the Haunted Fort, and much more.

The Haunted Fort runs Fridays and Saturdays starting on Oct. 8. If you’d like to volunteer, click here.

