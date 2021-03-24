KX Conversation: Mike Overton with the Glenburn Rural Fire Department

In early March, a fire heavily damaged the Fire Station in Glenburn. The Fire House and equipment were a complete loss.

Since then, donations have come in supporting the rebuilding of this small, volunteer-run fire department.

For our March 24 edition of KX Conversation, we’re joined by Mike Overton, the Glenburn Rural Fire Department Chief.

So far a GoFundMe set up for donations has raised almost $24,000. They’ve also received donations from other departments around the state.

Overton says the support has been amazing.

“It’s actually been overwhelming. We’ve received trucks, we’ve received equipment. We’re received gear from fire departments all over the state and outside the state. We’ve had donations as far away as Brainerd, Nebraska, bringing us up gear and equipment,” he said. “We have to get our fire department at least operating, even at a temporary location so that we can put out fires and save people and property as needed.”

We asked what the needs of the department are at this time. Overton says since they have to completely rebuild, and although a “good portion” is covered by insurance, they still need money.

“It’s going to be very expensive to build that building and a lot more than what we currently have.

So, we’re applying for grants and getting donations from businesses and stuff like that. As far as a list of equipment, most of the equipment that we need now is varied fire department-specific equipment. We’ve got a lot of donations coming in from local stores for the regular day-to-day equipment for the operation of the fire department, but there is still a lot more stuff we’re going to have to get a hold of,” Overton said.

If you’d like to donate to help, CLICK HERE.