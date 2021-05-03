KX Conversation: Misty Hays with the US Forest Service

We know it’s been a dangerous spring for fires across the state. This past weekend was busy again for our first responders.

For our May 3 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Misty Hays, the District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.

We discussed the Roosevelt Creek Fire that started last Thursday and is still burning out in the Badlands, and how difficult it’s been to contain.

We also touched on how camping season hasn’t quite started yet, and what she wants people to know.

