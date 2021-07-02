KX Conversation: MPO President Layn Mudder talks events happening in Mandan this weekend

We’ve been talking a great deal about the Mandan rodeo, but the City of Mandan has a number of other events happening.

We were joined by the president of the Mandan Progress Organization, Layn Mudder.

We discussed the Art in the Park festival and the parade on Sunday morning. We also touched on how to get involved with next year’s event.

And just a reminder, KX will be broadcasting the parade live on Sunday morning beginning at 10:30.

