KX Conversation: NDSU’s James Caton talks inflation

Investors are keeping their eyes on some key inflation data out later this week.

The consumer price index is due on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index is out on Thursday. Back in June, consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years.

So for our Aug. 10 edition of KX Conversation, we invited Assistant Professor of Economics James Caton to speak with us.

We discussed what he expects to see in the new numbers about to be released, if he believes people should be worried and much more.

