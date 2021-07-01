KX Conversation: Nicholas Quallich previews his two-part story on Lawrence Welk

Our July 1 edition of KX Conversation was a little bit…different.

Instead of just conversation, we focused on some music.

We previewed a two-part story Nicholas Quallich is putting together for us, marking 70 years since North Dakota’s own Lawrence Welk debuted on television!

For the story, Nicholas sat down with Welk’s nieces, Kathy Lennon, Bobby Burgess, Ralna English and Mary Lour Metzger.

So be sure to keep a look out for part one, coming July 5, and part two, coming July 6!

