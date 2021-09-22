KX Conversation: Office of Budget and Management Director Joe Morrissette

The Office of Budget and Management in North Dakota has released general fund figures following the end of the 2019-21 biennium.
For our Sept. 22 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Joe Morrissette, the Director of the State’s Office of Budget and Management.
The general fund is above $1 billion for the second time since the end of the 2003-05 biennium.
See More
- KX Conversation: James Zervios with Obesity Action Coalition
- KX Conversation: John Weeda with the North Dakota Transmission Authority
- KX Conversation: Beverly Everett discusses the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra return