KX Conversation: Pamela Sagness, Director of Human Services Behavioral Health Division

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

For our May 19 edition of KX Conversation, we welcomed Pamela Sagness, the director of our state’s Human Services Behavioral Health Division

May is Mental Health Month, and this year, the Behavioral Health Division has awarded 10 grants for a specific purpose — suicide prevention.

We discussed where North Dakota needs work when it comes to awareness, what to do if you need help or if you know somebody that needs help and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News