KX Conversation: Patrick Hart, the new chair of the North Dakota Dem-NPL

For our May 26 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by the new chair of the North Dakota Democratic Non-Partisan League, Patrick Hart.

The Pembina native is a small business owner in Bismarck who previously served as the Dem-NPL Vice Chair and worked as an auditor for the state Agriculture Department.

We discussed why he ran for the position, what his top priority is and more.

