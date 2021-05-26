KX Conversation: Patrick Hart, the new chair of the North Dakota Dem-NPL

For our May 26 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by the new chair of the North Dakota Democratic Non-Partisan League, Patrick Hart.
The Pembina native is a small business owner in Bismarck who previously served as the Dem-NPL Vice Chair and worked as an auditor for the state Agriculture Department.
We discussed why he ran for the position, what his top priority is and more.
