KX Conversation: Patrick Isakson discusses annual Game and Fish “Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest”

For our Sept. 15 edition of KX Conversation, we talked about the annual Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest.
Patrick Isakson, a conversation biologist, joined us to give us more information.
We discussed the content, what Game and Fish is looking for, the deadline and much more.
See More
- KX Conversation: Matt Schanandore talks Fort Lincoln’s upcoming Haunted Fort
- KX Conversation: Scharlie Kilzer, the Director of AMEN Food Pantry in Dickinson
- KX Conversation: Scharlie Kilzer, the Director of AMEN Food Pantry in Dickinson