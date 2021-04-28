KX Conversation: Port Director Jason Schmelz on recent border drug bust

A week ago, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $4.5 million, trying to be smuggled through the Pembina Port of Entry.

For our April 28 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Jason Schmelz, an Area Port Director.

Schmelz discussed what happened with this drug seizure, how the border has changed during the pandemic as far as drug seizures and if there’s been an increase or decrease of drug smuggling attempts.

We also touched on how frequent border teams are trained to keep up with smuggling attempts.

