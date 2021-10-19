KX Conversation: Recovery Reinvented with Keynote Speaker Jonathan Holth

Recovery Reinvented, the ongoing initiative to eliminate the stigma around addiction and help people through treatment and prevention, will be held October 25th. KX News is proud to support Recovery Reinvented and their efforts reduce the shame and stigma that often goes hand in hand with addiction.

For our Oct. 19 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by keynote speaker Jonathan Holth, the co-owner of four restaurants in North Dakota, as well as the Community & Client Development Manager for JLG Architects.

Holth spoke about how workplaces can support those going through recovery by being recovery-friendly.