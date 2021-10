Recovery Reinvented, the ongoing initiative to eliminate the stigma around addiction and help people through treatment and prevention, will be held October 25th.

For our Oct. 18 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by keynote speaker Laurie Johnson-Wade, the Co-Founding Director of Lost Dreams Awakening Recovery Community Organization.

Johnson-Wade spoke about the need for recovery in the community and why diversity and inclusion are a big part of her advocacy work.