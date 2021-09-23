KX Conversation: Sarah Flesberg, the Minot Alzheimer’s Walk manager

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing — and growing fast.

More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s.

For our Sept. 23 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Sarah Flesberg, the Minot Alzheimer’s Walk manager.

This Saturday is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Minot.

We discussed the importance of raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s, how many walks are hosted across the U.S. each year, registration and more.

