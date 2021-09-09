KX Conversation: Scharlie Kilzer, the Director of AMEN Food Pantry in Dickinson

During Hunger Action Month, KX News is working to highlight the work of food pantries in our communities that are trying to get food and other supplies into the hands of those who need it.

For our Sept. 9 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Scharlie Kilzer, the Director of AMEN Food Pantry in Dickinson.

We discussed what the need is like in Dickinson right now, how the pandemic has impacted the way they serve the community, what people can do to help and much more.

See More