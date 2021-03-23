KX Conversation: Sen. Cramer discusses the possibility of Biden administration flying migrants to North Dakota

For our March 23 edition of KX Conversation, we welcome back Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, joining us from Washington.

The Biden administration is considering flying migrants who crossed the South Texas border to states near the Canadian border for processing.

Theoretically, that could include North Dakota.

Cramer took to Twitter this week to voice opposition to that idea, and he explained to us why that is.

He also said bringing migrants to states like ours would “endanger our communities.” We asked what he believes is the best way to handle the surge in migrant activity on the southern border.

