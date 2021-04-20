KX Conversation: Sen. Hoeven discusses infrastructure meeting with President Biden

The Dakota Access Pipeline has been in the news a lot in recent weeks.

A judge is weighing a shut down of the pipeline as an environmental review takes place.

For our April 20 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Sen. John Hoeven to discuss his Monday meeting with President Joe Biden on infrastructure.

We talked about what was discussed in that meeting, and more.

