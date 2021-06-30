KX Conversation: Sen. John Hoeven discusses the purchase of Coal Creek Station

After months of negotiations, Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Center announced it is purchasing the Coal Creek Station.

The coal plant in Underwood will be under new ownership by the end of this year.

According to Rainbow Energy’s president, the company plans to pursue carbon capture within the next five years, using 45,000 acres of land it already owns.

For our June 30 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Sen. John Hoeven, who played a big role in getting the coal plant purchased and operated.

We discussed the significance of the announcement, what this means for North Dakota and much more.