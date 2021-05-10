KX Conversation: Sen. John Hoeven on new soybean crushing facility coming to North Dakota

In our May 10 edition of KX Conversation, we talked with Sen. John Hoeven, who announced on Monday along with ADM, a new $350 million soybean crushing facility being built here in North Dakota.

The new facility will be built near Jamestown as part of the Spiritwood Energy Park. It’s expected to crush 150,000 bushels of soybeans a day.

We discussed the plant, its importance to our state’s economy, how it can benefit local producers and more.

