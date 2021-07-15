KX Conversation: Sen. Kevin Cramer discusses plan to address orphaned wells

Sen. Kevin Cramer joined our July 15 edition of KX Conversation to discuss a plan to address the growing orphaned wells crisis.

The Revive Economic Growth and Reclaim Orphaned Wells, or REGROW Act, passed in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday.

It’s a bipartisan bill that would commit nearly $5 billion to plug and clean up orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells across the country.

We discussed how much of a problem this is in North Dakota’s oil patch, what this new act would do specifically to help get oil field workers back in the field and much more.

