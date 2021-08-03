KX Conversation: Sen. Kevin Cramer discusses Senate’s infrastructure bill

Sen. Kevin Cramer joined us for our Aug. 3 edition of KX Conversation to tell us how the Senate debates are going regarding the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Cramer is one of the 17 GOP senators that joined all of the Democrats in voting to move ahead with the debate.

We discussed Republican support for the bill, a major aspect Cramer is focusing on (environmental permitting) and much more.

