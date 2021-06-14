KX Conversation: Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner talks federal COVID aid left to spend in ND

North Dakota still has about $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid to spend, but it doesn’t have to be spent until the end of 2024.

For our June 14 edition of KX Conversation, Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner joined us.

We discussed if there will be a special session called to spend the money, how much North Dakota has already spent and what on, and more.

