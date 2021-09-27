KX Conversation: Shawn Kessel talks upcoming Main Street North Dakota Summit

An event helping people gain firsthand knowledge on building up infrastructure is almost upon us.

We’re talking about the Main Street North Dakota Summit for our Sept. 27 edition of KX Conversation, and we were joined by Shawn Kessel with the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

We discussed why the event is so important, when it takes place, how to sign up and more.

For more information, head to the Main Street Summit website.

