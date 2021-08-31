KX Conversation: Shawn Wenko with Williston Economic Development

North Dakota was in the top five fastest-growing states during the 2020 census.
For our Aug. 31 edition of KX Conversation, Shawn Wenko, the executive director of Williston Economic Development, joined us.
We discussed what he’s seeing in Williston and expects for the future, if the workforce shortage is affecting the city and much more.
See More
- KX Conversation: Dr. Michael LeBeau on Sanford Health expanding to Williston
- KX Conversation: Dr. Josh Ranum gives advice as children head back to school
- KX Conversation: Mike Hopkins discusses Bakken Energy purchase of Dakota Gasification Co.