KX Conversation: Shirley Bloomfield discusses the importance of broadband for rural North Dakota

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

For our Aug. 23 edition of KX Conversation, Shirley Bloomfield, the CEO of NTCA-Rural Broadband Association, joined us to discuss the importance of broadband for rural North Dakota communities, what she believes the states should do with the pandemic and infrastructure relief funding coming in regarding broadband and much more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories