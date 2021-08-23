KX Conversation: Shirley Bloomfield discusses the importance of broadband for rural North Dakota

For our Aug. 23 edition of KX Conversation, Shirley Bloomfield, the CEO of NTCA-Rural Broadband Association, joined us to discuss the importance of broadband for rural North Dakota communities, what she believes the states should do with the pandemic and infrastructure relief funding coming in regarding broadband and much more.
