KX Conversation: Suez Canal ship & its effect on trade in North Dakota

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

The Ever Given, a massive cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for nearly a week was finally freed Monday morning.

So for our March 29 edition of KX Conversation, Eugene Graner, the President of Heartland Investor Services, joined us to talk about how that affects global trade.

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Authorities are preparing to make new attempts to free the giant container vessel stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)

We asked Graner if this will affect what people are paying at the pump. He said in the short term, no.

“Initially, when the Ever Given ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, 20 million barrels of oil usually flows through that. That’s about a third of all the oil in the world that floats on the open seas in transit. It was headed straight to Europe. But with Europe actually in lockdown over the last few weeks, their need for fuel has diminished,” he said.

He says if there’s a price jump in the near future, it’s not really about the Suez Canal ship.

Watch the video above to learn more about what Graner has to say about trade in North Dakota as well.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Transgender Bill Vote

Vietnam Veterans Day

KX Convo: Eugene Graner

Monday, March 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

After the Whistle: Mr. Basketball Jesse White

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/29

Principal Award

School Meals

YHF

Red Flag Concerns

After the Whistle: One-on-One with Craig Bagnell

After the Whistle: One-on-one with Kennedy Blair and Britta Curl

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/29--Supersized

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

NDC MAR 29

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News