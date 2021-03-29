KX Conversation: Suez Canal ship & its effect on trade in North Dakota

The Ever Given, a massive cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for nearly a week was finally freed Monday morning.

So for our March 29 edition of KX Conversation, Eugene Graner, the President of Heartland Investor Services, joined us to talk about how that affects global trade.

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Authorities are preparing to make new attempts to free the giant container vessel stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)

We asked Graner if this will affect what people are paying at the pump. He said in the short term, no.

“Initially, when the Ever Given ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, 20 million barrels of oil usually flows through that. That’s about a third of all the oil in the world that floats on the open seas in transit. It was headed straight to Europe. But with Europe actually in lockdown over the last few weeks, their need for fuel has diminished,” he said.

He says if there’s a price jump in the near future, it’s not really about the Suez Canal ship.

Watch the video above to learn more about what Graner has to say about trade in North Dakota as well.

See More