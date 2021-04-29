KX Conversation: Talking North Dakota Census data with Kevin Iverson

U.S. Census data was released earlier this week, showing North Dakota’s population is now just shy of 780,000 people living in the state.

So for our April 29 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Kevin Iverson, the Manager of the North Dakota State Data Center, to talk more about these figures.

We discussed why North Dakota growing by almost 16 percent from 2010 to 2020 is good news, and why Iverson says these numbers had historical significancies.

We also touched on how accurate he thinks the Census was for the state.

