KX Conversation: Talking tourism with Sara Otte Coleman

In our May 6 edition of KX Conversation, we talked tourism.

Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman joined us.

Wednesday, her team unveiled a plan for expanded services at the Chateau de Mores Visitor Center in Medora.

Otte Coleman says by better leveraging existing infrastructure and staffing in place, they can provide referrals to tourism and hospitality businesses.

Now, North Dakota Tourism, the State Historical Society of North Dakota, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Parks and Recreation will work together to provide personal service, updated state branding and access to statewide promotional materials.

We also touched on how North Dakota tourism has tried to take advantage of more people traveling regionally.

