KX Conversation: The new Norsk Høstfest President, Tim Mihalick

On Wednesday, we learned Norsk Høstfest will be returning in 2022. So who better to talk to for our July 14 edition of KX Conversation than its new president, Tim Mihalick.
We discussed the help Mihalick’s getting to make 2022’s Høstfest happen, if anything will be unique to next year’s festival and much more.
