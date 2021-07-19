KX Conversation: The new Williston Fire Chief, Matt Clark

For our July 19 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Williston’s new Fire Chief, Matt Clark.

Clark is from Montana, was in the military and is a nationally registered paramedic.

We discussed how he got here, his military to firefighter training, what he’s looking forward to most about being fire chief in Williston and much more.

