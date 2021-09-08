KX Conversation: Tim Olson with TRMF talks all things Medora Musical

As summer winds down, the Greatest Show in the West is too. The last day you can catch the Medora Musical is Saturday.

For more on Medora, we were joined by Tim Olson, the Foundation Communications Specialist for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, in our Sept. 8 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed the Musical being close to record numbers this year, something special in store for this weekend, the new Ring of Fire show and much more.

