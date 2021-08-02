KX Conversation: Todd Steinwand, the new Bank of North Dakota president

Correction: Todd Steinwand’s last name was erroneously spelled in the video above. The story below corrects the misspelling.

Last week, the Industrial Commission gave interim Bank of North Dakota President Todd Steinwand the full-time role of president.

Steinwand succeeds Eric Hardmeyer, who retired earlier this month after holding the position for 21 years — the longest tenure for a president in the bank’s 102-year history.

We discussed the impacts of the pandemic and drought on his new position, financial assistance BND can offer to livestock producers and much more.

See More