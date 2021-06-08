KX Conversation: Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas on new flights to Vegas

As people and businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, we were joined by Anthony Dudas, the Williston Basin Insertional Airport Director, for our June 8 edition of KX Conversation.
We discussed the new flights to Las Vegas from Williston, and more.
The new route is on sale now on the Sun Country Airlines website.
See More
- KX Conversation: Troy Fleck with the Burleigh County Water Rescue Team
- KX Conversation: Fort Stevenson Park Manager Chad Trautman
- A final goodbye to Lauren Kalberer, after over 20 years at KX News