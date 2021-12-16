KX Conversation: Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark

The Williston Fire Department has a lot of ground to cover, with its ever-expanding borders.

And add that to the ever-present oil rig activity, the department sees certain types of fires that other parts of the state never have to deal with.

To tell us more about that and what they’re doing to continue furthering their firefighter skills, Chief Matt Clark joined us for our Dec. 16 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed their five-year strategic plan being developed, how two of their firefighters were just designated as Fire Officers and more.

