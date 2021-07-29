KX Conversation: Zach Kellerman with the ND Forest Service discusses helping fire crews out West

Correction: The video above incorrectly identifies the North Dakota Forest Service. It has been fixed in the text below.

Wildfires continue to burn out west, and North Dakota crews are pitching in to help.

For our July 29 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Zach Kellerman, a fire technician with the North Dakota Forest Service.

The Forest Service sent a team to Montana to help with the Devils Creek fire.

We discussed their role and how they’re helping in the fight, the difficulty of the situation, what the Wildland Fire Task Force does and much more.

