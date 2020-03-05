KX EXCLUSIVE: Interview with State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler

It’s been a week since news broke of State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s arrest for driving under the influence. She has made two public statements, but no on-camera appearances. Until now.

Baesler agreed to give KX News an exclusive television interview.

Reporter Aaron Fields asked her the questions, you, the public, have been wanting to know.

Baesler said, “‘What was I thinking?’ The question often asked. What was I thinking? At that point, I wasn’t and I made an extremely poor decision.”

Baesler said after work she decided to go out with colleagues to grab a bite to eat and have a drink. While out, she tells me she consumed three craft beers during dinner and then made the decision to drive home.

I asked her why she was pulled over.

“The officer shared with me that I had crossed the fog line twice and came close to the centerline on another occasion, so because of that they pulled me over,” she said.

A Highway Patrol spokesman told KX News that Baesler was driving erratically before being pulled over on Memorial Highway in Mandan. She refused a b reathalyzer and a blood test.

I asked her why.

“I had never been pulled over before like this and I have never been in this situation and never really given much thought or even followed what had occurred for what happens to a person while driving under the influence,” Baesler said.

She said she now regrets not taking it.

The superintendent has been arrested once before while in office and said she does have personal issues she now realizes haven’t been handled in a proper way.

When we asked her if she has a substance abuse problem. She said she wasn’t sure, which is why she’s seeking professional help from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

“I knew I needed to have an outside professional to tell me to determine for me where I was at,” said Baesler.

She went through hours of evaluations and found out her results Tuesday. They did not suggest she be admitted into residential treatment but did recommend her group counseling programs that would help her grasp the roots of her problems.

“There are a lot of people out there that may assume and may think I made this decision to appease the public to get out of trouble or for whatever variety of reasons, but I guess I just need to say that there is nothing that could be further from the truth,” said Baesler.

Her treatment includes sessions three nights a week, three hours each.

Baesler told KX News she is still fully invested in her job and doesn’t expect or want any special treatment.

“When young people make mistakes and make bad decisions. We don’t ask them to hide or to give up or to be ashamed and to quit. What we ask them to do is accept responsibility, learn from your mistakes, make amends with the people you have hurt and to do whatever you need to do to make sure that decision is never made again,” she said.

As a role model to many children around the state, she said she will continue to do whatever it takes to build back up their trust as well as the communities.

She said she is still the best candidate for the job and said her biggest accomplishment since being in office is definitely the relationships she has been able to build through her family and student cabinets.

“I would say there are definitely some things in my personal life that I need to work through and make sure I’m making decisions in regards to how that impacts the decisions on most importantly the 120,000 students their families and the teachers that teach them. I have a very strong record, the department has a very strong record, of the things we have been able to do,” Baesler said.

Baesler has been charged with care required, but a DUI charge is not yet in the system from that arrest. She plans on pleading guilty to the charges and pay for the consequences of her actions.

“I’ll just say I expect better of myself. I wanted to deliver more. I do want to say right or wrong this is the job I chose to do. This is the job I love to do. And this is the job I want to do,” said Baesler.