KX Gives Back: The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry volunteers help those in need

Every month, KX Gives Back focuses on people who make it their mission to serve the communities we live in.

One group of those people are the volunteers at a local food pantry, which fills a big need in the area.

September is Hunger Action Month and the goal is to bring awareness to and help stop the hunger crisis in America.

The Lord’s Cupboard in Minot serves those who are in need. The food pantry has been in operation for more than 25 years.

Volunteer Linda Randolph has been working there for eight years.

“I have a passion to help the people and just, it makes me happy to see them coming in here,” said Randolph. “And they almost become one of your really good friends, you get to know them and I’m just happy that I can help them, serve them, give them nutritious food.”

Linda says the volunteers all work as a team but everyone can have different roles.

Volunteers can unload and stock pallets, pick up and deliver donations to the pantry, and serve clients.

“All of us are volunteers,” said Randolph. “Nobody gets paid. We put in like 700 hours of volunteering a month and it takes 12 to 14 volunteers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday that we’re open.”

The demand for food doubled during the peak of the pandemic but has normalized now.

However, Linda said the number of families is going up.

“It’s growing,” said Randolph. “It’s grown from just in numbers of families, we have a little over 1,000 families a month that we give food to and about 650 of them are children.”

The pantry depends on the support of volunteers, donations from local businesses, members of the community and other food banks.

“I’d just like to thank everybody that helps us out and donates,” said Randolph.

The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As a part of KX Gives Back, Reporter Lauren Davis and Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader brought the volunteers lunch, on us, to thank them for all they do.

One volunteer spoke about the garden that grows fresh produce and then is given to families who visit the pantry.