KX Investigates: Who is in control of the Legacy Fund

North Dakota’s Legacy Fund has been called the “people’s fund.” It’s filled with our tax dollars — over 8 billion dollars’ worth.

But those tax dollars are flowing into investments out of North Dakota and out of our country.

It is governed by North Dakota’s State Investment Board, or SIB…and advised by consultant firm Callan…which has no offices in North Dakota. Through monthly taxes on the state’s oil production and returns on investments, the legacy fund has been growing for over 11 years.

And taxpayers are weighing in. In a statewide survey conducted by WPA Intelligence, a leading national research firm, taxpayers, by a 10 to 1 margin, want a greater portion of the legacy fund invested in North Dakota.

And by an 8 to 1 margin, they want North Dakota advisors to decide how to invest the money – not out-of-state or Wall Street consultants. ​

Overwhelming support by the legislature ​for a bill aimed at reinvesting in the state shows that most lawmakers agree North Dakota would be better served if more legacy fund monies were put to use in our own state for such things as economic development.

KX News anchor Josh Meny has been investigating for the last 4 months, attempting to shed light on the power struggle that’s ensued over the Legacy Fund.

