KX News gives back to local non-profits during Founder’s Day event

Our KX News team gave back to the communities we live and work in on Thursday as a part of our Founder’s Day celebration.

Our company Nexstar is celebrating 25 years. Anchors, reporters and the sales team, along with others from our station went to Serenity Therapeutic Equine in Minot and Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue in Bismarck.

We helped paint a barn, take care of some horses, walk dogs, clean kennels and more.

“With their help, we are able to do stuff we normally don’t get to do cause we are so busy with our horse program that some of the other day-to-day stuff gets pushed to the side,” Kristi Schafer, Executive Director of Serenity Therapeutic Equine, said. “Our shed was built a few years ago but never was painted so now that’s gonna help keep our shed last longer, that’s where we keep all our supplies and equipment for our therapeutic riding program.”